Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.68

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 406499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

