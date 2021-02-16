Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Shimizu stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.61. Shimizu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

