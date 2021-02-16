Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

