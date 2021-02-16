Short Interest in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Expands By 26.1%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

Shares of AHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 61,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,650. A.H. Belo has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.