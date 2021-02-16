Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expands By 42.4%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 491,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,971. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

