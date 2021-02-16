Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Declines By 33.0%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $16,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

