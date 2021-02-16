Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Rises By 35.8%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AMVMF stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

