Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Drops By 25.5%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 594,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,422. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 552,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

