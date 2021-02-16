Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 30.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
