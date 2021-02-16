Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 30.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.