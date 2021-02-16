Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Rises By 55.6%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bogen Communications International stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. Bogen Communications International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

