Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Drops By 22.1%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 983,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,970.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,928.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

