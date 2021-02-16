Short Interest in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Drops By 33.5%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 14th total of 294,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPST. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CPST opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

