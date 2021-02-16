Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Drops By 26.6%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,262,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 8,528,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.8 days.

CHOLF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,815. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

