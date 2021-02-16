Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Increases By 61.2%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 14th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 43,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,952. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

