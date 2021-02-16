Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 23.2%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,328.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DITHF. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

