Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 33.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

EPSN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 507,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,079. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.