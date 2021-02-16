Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 41.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $155.15.

