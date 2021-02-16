Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Declines By 41.2%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMNI stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,324. Gemini Group Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

