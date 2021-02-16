Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expands By 50.5%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 14th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,650 shares of company stock worth $798,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gentex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,218. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.