Short Interest in Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Drops By 38.3%

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.27. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

HCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

