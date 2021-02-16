Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Decreases By 26.6%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

