Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 26.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,777.00 and a one year high of $5,600.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

