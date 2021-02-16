Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Drops By 22.5%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,633. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

