Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Decreases By 42.9%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

