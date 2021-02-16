Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Increases By 59.6%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 14th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 272,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,300. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.