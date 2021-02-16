Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 24.3%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

