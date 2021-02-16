Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Expands By 40.9%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.