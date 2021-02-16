Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 37.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,272. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

