Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Increases By 56.3%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

GENY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91.

