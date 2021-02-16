Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rises By 58.0%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PROSY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 217,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,521. Prosus has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

