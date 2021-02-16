Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Increases By 27.5%

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RBZHF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Reebonz has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

