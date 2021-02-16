Short Interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Decreases By 26.9%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 13,260,000 shares. Currently, 28.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

SRG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 584,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

