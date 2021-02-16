Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Grows By 46.1%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SINGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,579. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.