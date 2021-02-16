Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 26.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TIIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TIIAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 34,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,090. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

