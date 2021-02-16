Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Expands By 53.1%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.03. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

