Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Rises By 39.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TANNI stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.