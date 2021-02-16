Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 25.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United-Guardian stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of United-Guardian as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UG stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

