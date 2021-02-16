Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Expands By 59.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 14th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VKIN stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,293. Viking Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 62.69% and a positive return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

