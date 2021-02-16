Short Interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Drops By 31.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 14,470,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $6,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

