Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Grows By 37.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,808,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 2,769,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.4 days.

Shares of XNYIF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

