Short Interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Drops By 38.4%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,910,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 113,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

ZNGA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

