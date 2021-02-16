Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a positive rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

