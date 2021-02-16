Shutterstock’s (SSTK) Positive Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their positive rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.