Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

