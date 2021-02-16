Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $297,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,833,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

