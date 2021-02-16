Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $525,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

