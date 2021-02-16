Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

