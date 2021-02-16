Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 231,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

