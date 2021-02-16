Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

