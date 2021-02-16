Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.